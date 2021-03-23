Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after buying an additional 4,785,910 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

