Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,279. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $10,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 628,674 shares of company stock valued at $47,697,875. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.