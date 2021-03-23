Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 268,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,712,141. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

