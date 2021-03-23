Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

