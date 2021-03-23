Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2,294.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in Cree in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CREE. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

CREE traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,019. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

