Precept Management LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.77. 5,087,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,976,783. The firm has a market cap of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

