PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $141.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.94. 961,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,668. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

