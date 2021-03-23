Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $38.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.79.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.