Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

