Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.