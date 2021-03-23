Polymath Market Cap Reaches $372.57 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $372.57 million and $129.44 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00339407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,508,905 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

