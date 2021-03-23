Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Pluralsight worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth $31,147,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $21,865,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $10,117,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $5,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PS opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

