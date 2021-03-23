Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up approximately 4.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $47,583,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $40,742,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2,691.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 387,201 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 6,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

