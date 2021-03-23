Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Cut by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,808 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 3.5% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $702,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,802 shares of company stock worth $84,388,363.

NYSE PINS traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,247,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.