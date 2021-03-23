Pinduoduo’s (PDD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $157.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $171.00. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

