Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Kang Jyh Lee Sells 10,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00.

PLAB opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

