Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 825,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,195,336. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

