Perlin Market Cap Tops $74.15 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $74.15 million and $19.05 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00626027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Perlin Profile

PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

