Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLR. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $4,281,353.82. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLR stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

