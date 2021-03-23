Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Replay Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

RPLA stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,455.

Replay Acquisition Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

