Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 360.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter worth $471,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CCX stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Churchill Capital Corp II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.99.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

