Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in At Home Group by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOME opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

