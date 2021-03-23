Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAH. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAH opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

