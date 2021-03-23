Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.72 and last traded at $112.37. 63,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,944,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.54.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,564.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

