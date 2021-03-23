PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $33.83

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $32.29. PDC Energy shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 3,351 shares traded.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,731,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,266,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

