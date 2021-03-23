PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,254,000 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PayPal worth $209,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in PayPal by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.58. The stock had a trading volume of 207,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54. The company has a market cap of $286.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

