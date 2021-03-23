Patrick Downey Purchases 22,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$21,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,816,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,719,680.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Patrick Downey acquired 41,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,425.00.

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.28. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.