Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

