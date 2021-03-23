Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,893 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 417,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

