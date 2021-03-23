Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

