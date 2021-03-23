Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,398,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $313.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.73 and a 200-day moving average of $266.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

