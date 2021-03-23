Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 561,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

MLP opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

