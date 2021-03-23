Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

