PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,070 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $22,752,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

PAGS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 17,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,140. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

