Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

PACB stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,816,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $56,265,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $19,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

