Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 442.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 15.00% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TRND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,029. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $29.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

