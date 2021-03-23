Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.