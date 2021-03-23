Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $93.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

