Overbrook Management Corp Sells 13,929 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $965,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

GS stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.42. 80,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.26 and a 1 year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.