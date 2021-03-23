Overbrook Management Corp Buys 355 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.14. 2,806,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,215,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.90 and its 200-day moving average is $308.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.