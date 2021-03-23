Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells C$1,796,237.96 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

On Sunday, March 14th, Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 144.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$17.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.