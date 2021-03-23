Orbs Hits One Day Volume of $53.92 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Orbs has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $401.73 million and $53.92 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.98 or 0.00627056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

