OpGen (OPGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.44. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

