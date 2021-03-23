Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $41.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LPRO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. 1,051,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Open Lending by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Open Lending by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

