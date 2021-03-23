Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,816. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $879.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

