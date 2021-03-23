Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,985. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,775.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

