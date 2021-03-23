Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,557. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

