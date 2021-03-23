Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,446,071,000 after buying an additional 187,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 730,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.98 billion, a PE ratio of -119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,066 shares of company stock valued at $251,311,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

