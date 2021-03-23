Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $146.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

