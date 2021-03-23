Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $397,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

